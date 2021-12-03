Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 100,430 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 80,234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 57,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

