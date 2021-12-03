Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $833,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.29. The stock had a trading volume of 95,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.