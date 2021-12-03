Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

