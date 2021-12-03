CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in CM Life Sciences II by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,396,000.

CM Life Sciences II stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

