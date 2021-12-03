Clynton R. Nauman Sells 30,561 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $215,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.62 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

