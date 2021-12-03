Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $23.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

CLF opened at $20.13 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

