ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $1.53. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 149,447 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.97.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

