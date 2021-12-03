Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 136.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

