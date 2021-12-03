Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.