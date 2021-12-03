Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.97. 38,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,170. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.