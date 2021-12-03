Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 281.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.99. 7,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,167. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

