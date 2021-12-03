Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 574.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,323 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.5% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.97. 109,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.04. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

