Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLH opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

