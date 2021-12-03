Clarius Group LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

