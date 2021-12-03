Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,635 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 148.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

