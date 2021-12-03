Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,815,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,882,000.

NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Clarim Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

