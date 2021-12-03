Citigroup Lowers Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 260

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABDN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.29 ($3.94).

ABDN stock opened at GBX 230.40 ($3.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

