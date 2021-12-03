Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.