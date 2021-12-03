Citigroup Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $100.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

SIG stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

