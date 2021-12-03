Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.50. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $70.47.

