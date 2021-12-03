Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $17.12 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

