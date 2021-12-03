Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 179.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 547.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 487.1% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 96,016 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $50.55.

