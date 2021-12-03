Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. VTB Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE:CIAN opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Cian has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

