Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $114.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.89.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $153.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.