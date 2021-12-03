Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $8.82

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.14. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 10,219 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
