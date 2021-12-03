Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $8.82

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.14. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 10,219 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.