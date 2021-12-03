Chimpion (BNANA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $997,572.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Chimpion has a market cap of $111.57 million and $997,572.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00006569 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00239635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

