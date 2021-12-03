Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,268 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

