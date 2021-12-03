Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 2,135,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 618,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

