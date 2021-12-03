Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 on a bullish note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter is encouraging. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed exited the third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt, which again is a positive. Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. On the flip side, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Shares of CHE stock opened at $475.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.66 and a 200-day moving average of $473.76.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

