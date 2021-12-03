Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $96,000 Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

