Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Indemnity Group worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GBLI opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

