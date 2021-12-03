Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 100,009 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 254,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth $342,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

