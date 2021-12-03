Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 383.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get HireQuest alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $20.35 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

HireQuest Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI).

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.