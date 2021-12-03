Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,002 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of 421.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.