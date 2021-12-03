Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 162.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of StoneMor worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneMor by 1,147.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 1,453,112 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 254,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STON opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.10. StoneMor Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

