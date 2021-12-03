Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 83.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVID. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,946,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVID stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OVID. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

