Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,769 Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,466,000 after purchasing an additional 654,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 362,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

