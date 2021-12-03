Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 over the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

