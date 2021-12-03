Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 196.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 18,747 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $56,803.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,299.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $225,620. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

