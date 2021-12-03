Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.15

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

