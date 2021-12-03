Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.16 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 5.77 ($0.08). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 618,202 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.11.

About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

