CGI (NYSE:GIB) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of GIB opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

