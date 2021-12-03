Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given a C$19.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered Cervus Equipment from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11. The company has a market cap of C$301.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$19.50.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

