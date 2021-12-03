Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given a C$19.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered Cervus Equipment from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11. The company has a market cap of C$301.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$19.50.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

