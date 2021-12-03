CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $990,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $161.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

