CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $975,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 160.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.93 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.55 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

