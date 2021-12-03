CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 224.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,197 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 59,636 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 29,658 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 217,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

