CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.