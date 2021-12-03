CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.32 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 686.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

