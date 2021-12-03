CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 307,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

TFC opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

