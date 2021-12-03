CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 170 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

